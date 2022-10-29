GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility.

The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.

The state-of-the-art facility will include new dock walls, dredging, filling the old slip, a rail spur and stormwater management features, and more. All of which will better allow for improved movement of bulk cargo.

“This is great news for the Port and our regional economy,” said Port Director Dean Haen. “This new port facility at the mouth of the Fox River will generate jobs and economic activity that will be transformational for Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin.”

Brown County previously secured a $15 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant and a $1.1 million Wisconsin Department of Transportation Harbor Assistance Program grant for the project.

The county also allocated $1.3 million in 2022 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and $2.6 million in 2023 ARPA funds towards the project.

“For Northeast Wisconsin to be economically viable into the future we need to be continuously leveraging strategic assets to assure our competitiveness to bring in bulk commodities that support many industries and employ thousands of people,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Haen notes that the design phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year with construction beginning in 2023 and project completion in 2025.