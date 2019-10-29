Support our veterans at the 4th annual Salute to Service Party this Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) You have the chance to thank our local veterans and have a fun time at the Green Bay Distillery this Sunday, for the 4th Annual Salute to Service Event!

Cathy Kohlbeck with Waterstone Mortgage decided four years ago that she wanted to start a program that provided veterans with discounts. She created “Houses of Honor” which gives back to those who serve us (veterans, police officers, firefighters, teachers, nurses, doctors, etc.). In doing so, a tailgate party was held for the first Salute to Service event, and it’s grown ever since.

Last year, over 150 people attended and more than $5,000 was raised for local veterans.

This year, the event will be held from 2-7 p.m. and will feature food, drinks, and raffle prizes, all while the Packers game plays on the big screen. It’s free and open to the public!

Vinny “The Army Guy” Retlzaff will also be there! The 12-year-old attends dozens of veterans events across the area, sporting a green Army costume from head to toe.

For more information, click here.