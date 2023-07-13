(WFRV) – Most Wisconsinites on the roadway have experienced some sort of traffic delay due to a closed lane, and now the WisDOT is asking all drivers to merge a certain way to reduce backups.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) posted on its Facebook page asking all motorists to use the ‘zipper merge’. The post goes on to say that when the zipper merge is used properly, it can shorten lines and reduce backups.

One thing normally associated with Wisconsin during the summer is construction projects. With that, comes road closures, and with road closures come people trying to merge into one lane.

What is a ‘zipper merge’?

The WisDOT provided some information regarding the zipper merge. Motorists are asked to use both lanes until being prompted to merge.

At the merge point, drivers take alternating turns to merge into a single file line of traffic. A helpful video from the WisDOT was included in the Facebook post which demonstrates what a zipper merge looks like.

That video can be viewed above or on their Facebook page.

No additional information was provided.