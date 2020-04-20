Closings
Supreme Court to hear arguments in challenge to veto powers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a pair of lawsuits seeking to rein in the governor’s partial veto authority.

The cases could impact how much power the governor has to unilaterally alter final spending figures in state budgets. In the first case, three taxpayers are looking to overturn four of Gov. Tony Evers’ partial vetoes in the 2019-21 state budget.

They argue Evers illegally created new laws the Legislature never intended.

In the other case, Wisconsin Small Business United is challenging former Gov. Scott Walker vetoes in the 2017-19 budget that changed dates. 

