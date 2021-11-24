Supt. Dr. Judith Baseman submits notice of retirement, Appleton School Board to respond in Nov. 29 meeting

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superintendent for the Appleton Area School District is going to retire.

According to a release, Superintendent Dr. Judith Baseman has submitted a notice of retirement to the Appleton Area School District Board of Education.

“It has been an honor to serve the Appleton Area School District as superintendent and I have been truly blessed to work with such dedicated staff, administrators, and board members,” said Dr. Baseman. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunities I have had through the years to lead at both the building and the district levels while learning from and working collaboratively with talented and supportive superintendents, colleagues, staff, families, and students along the way. My life has been enriched in so many ways by becoming a member of the Appleton Area School District community in 1995.”

In her letter to the board, education officials say Dr. Baseman indicated that her husband accepted a position on Washington Island in Door County to serve as a pastor.

Those on the board say they will take action regarding the acceptance of Dr. Baseman’s notice of retirement at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 29. The date of Dr. Baseman’s retirement is scheduled for June 30, 2022.

“As a board, we will now begin a thorough process to select her replacement and assure a seamless transition as we approach the next school year,” explained Kay Eggert, the board president.

Board officials say the process of selecting the next superintendent of the Appleton Area School District will take place in the coming weeks.