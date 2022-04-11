WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – With “The Masters” now over, it might have you clamoring to get on the course. That’s what plenty of golfers did on Monday at Hilly Haven, just south of De Pere.

“We were looking online just waiting for them to be open, so it’s good that they’re open,” one golfer told Local 5 on Monday.

Monday was the opening day of the season. “It’s super exciting,” said general manager Kristin Stelzer.

“It’s my first time out and it feels wonderful,” another golfer told us.

There was no shortage of people sharpening their skills for both their long and short games.

“The green is in good shape for the first time I’ve seen it in early spring,” a golfer told us.

Bring us all one swing closer to above par weather.

“While we embrace the winter recreation, we were so ready to transition the golf course to outdoor golfing,” added Stelzer.

If you’re looking to work on your swing or practice a few putts before your round, then you’ll notice the roadway that takes you to the practice area is now paved. That’s just one of the new additions for 2022, according to Stelzer.

The only real hazard on Monday was from Mother Nature herself. The winds were whipping as golfers teed off and tried to get at least 9 holes in before lunch.

“It’s wind. You just deal with it,” one golfer told us. “It’s behind you most of the time, it’s all you can do.”

Then again, some golfers hope you think twice before heading out to get a round or two in.

“Don’t come out here because there’s no one out here and it’s kind of nice,” a golfer joked with us.

There are tee times still available if you’d like to book one. Read more about the course and costs on the course’s website.