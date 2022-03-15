FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve been talking about it for a while, fuel prices are higher than usual and it is affecting everything, including city budgets.

“The City forecasted about a 10% rise in gas for 2022 back when we did the budget in 2021,” said Aaron Olson, Chief of Neenah Police Department. Olson says his Department’s fuel budget is $50,000 and so far they have spent 18% of it. “What we do now as a Department is watch our budget and take that money from somewhere else, whatever that may be,” he said.

Olson says the city approved the purchase of brand new hybrid patrol vehicles, but when they contacted Ford Motor Company, they found out they are not available. “Ford said they reached their maximum capacity for production for the year, and they would restart production until 2023,” said Olson. The Department ended up purchasing all fuel vehicles for the year.

“Our goal is to purchase hybrid vehicles, but they are more expensive and they are very difficult to purchase due to the lack of production,” said Olson.

The city of Kaukauna is known as the “electric city” and surprisingly there are no electric or hybrid vehicles in use by city employees, that could change given the fuel prices. “We will look for electric vehicles in the future, potentially for police and our fleet of public works vehicles if possible,” said Tony Penterman, Mayor of Kaukauna.

Penterman says the city also provides fuel for a number of entities. “We supply gas for the Kaukauna Area School District, the Heart of The Valley Sewer District, along with the city of Kaukauna. We pay wholesale prices, so we do get a little discount on that,” he said.

Municipalities such as Kaukauna and Neenah are exempt from fuel taxes, which is a way for them to save some money. “We do get a discount on that, I think it’s eleven cents cheaper,” said Penterman.