SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – After its previous Superintendent resigned following an investigation over strip searches, that resulted in charges getting dismissed, the Suring School District announced its new Superintendent.

The Suring School District announced the hiring of its new Superintendent. Dr. Paul Orlich was selected, and most recently served as the High School principal and Superintendent for the Mishicot School District.

He reportedly started his education career as a Special Education Teacher in the Green Bay Area School District. In addition to having education experience, Dr. Orlich served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 with the 101st Airborne Division. He has since retired from military service.

Dr. Orlich started working for the school district on August 22.

Kelly Casper was the previous Superintendent at Suring but ended up submitting her resignation. Casper was involved in alleged strip searches for vape cartridges.

Initially, Casper was charged with false imprisonment, but those charges were eventually dismissed.