APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Suring couple has been discharged together from ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton after battling coronavirus.
According to ThedaCare, Roy Philippi and Danelle Schuh-Philippi left the Appleton center on Tuesday, becoming the 128th and 129th confirmed COVID-19 patients to be discharged from ThedaCare.
Roy, 54, spent 15 days in Appleton while Danelle, 49, spent one day at ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano and a week in Appleton.
ThedaCare celebrated the discharge of its 100th COVID-19 patient, 57-year-old Edward Talavera, in late July.
ThedaCare Appleton has previously discharged 89-year-old Ozzie Bruss, its 89th COVID-19 discharge, and 79-year-old Keith Jameson, its 11th COVID-19 discharge.
Green Bay’s HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay’s Aurora BayCare, and Oshkosh’s Ascension Mercy have also discharged numerous COVID-19 patients.
As of August 4, Wisconsin has reported 56,056 total COVID-19 cases. Of those, 4,783, or 8.5 percent, have been hospitalized.
Latest Stories
- Suring couple with COVID-19 discharged from ThedaCare together
- Manitowoc Sheriff searching for suspect, vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist
- Wisconsin reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths
- New, invasive grass found and contained in Wisconsin
- Gov. Evers, state officials provide Aug. 4 COVID-19 update