Suring couple with COVID-19 discharged from ThedaCare together

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Suring couple has been discharged together from ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton after battling coronavirus.

According to ThedaCare, Roy Philippi and Danelle Schuh-Philippi left the Appleton center on Tuesday, becoming the 128th and 129th confirmed COVID-19 patients to be discharged from ThedaCare.

Roy, 54, spent 15 days in Appleton while Danelle, 49, spent one day at ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano and a week in Appleton.

ThedaCare celebrated the discharge of its 100th COVID-19 patient, 57-year-old Edward Talavera, in late July.

ThedaCare Appleton has previously discharged 89-year-old Ozzie Bruss, its 89th COVID-19 discharge, and 79-year-old Keith Jameson, its 11th COVID-19 discharge.

Green Bay’s HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical CenterGreen Bay’s Aurora BayCare, and Oshkosh’s Ascension Mercy have also discharged numerous COVID-19 patients.

As of August 4, Wisconsin has reported 56,056 total COVID-19 cases. Of those, 4,783, or 8.5 percent, have been hospitalized.

