Suring man charged with alleged sexual assault of a child, strangulation

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 39-year-old man from Suring after a reported inicident in Oconto Falls.

According to authorities, on Feb. 20 around 9:50 p.m. Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a sexual assault of a child incident in Oconto Falls.

On Mar. 3, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 39-year-old man from Suring and charged him with the following:

Sexual Assault of a Child

Strangulation

The man was booked into the Oconto County Jail, according to officials.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further information is available.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.