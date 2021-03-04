NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Suring man charged with alleged sexual assault of a child, strangulation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 39-year-old man from Suring after a reported inicident in Oconto Falls.

According to authorities, on Feb. 20 around 9:50 p.m. Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a sexual assault of a child incident in Oconto Falls.

On Mar. 3, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 39-year-old man from Suring and charged him with the following:

  • Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Strangulation

The man was booked into the Oconto County Jail, according to officials.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further information is available.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed