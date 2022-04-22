BRAZEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 79-year-old man from Suring is dead following a Thursday evening crash in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, on April 21 around 8:40 p.m. deputies responded to the area of CTH G for a crash. Authorities say only one vehicle was involved.

The initial investigation showed a 79-year-old man from Suring was driving a pickup truck on CTH G when he lost control and drove into a ditch. The vehicle then hit a tree.

The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the drive was not released at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.