Suring man indicted for alleged intent of sexual activity with a minor

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A federal jury has indicted a Suring man on two counts of traveling interstate with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

According to the United States Department of Justice, acting United States Attorney Richard Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin made the announcement on June 22.

The jury has indicted 36-year-old John Fredenburgh with an additional count of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Court officials say if Fredenburgh is convicted of the interstate travel charges, he faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment on each count. If convicted of the child enticement charge, he faces a mandatory 10 years’ imprisonment and up to a lifetime of imprisonment.

This case was investigated by multiple local law enforcement agencies, including:

Oconto County Sheriff’s Office

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

Menominee, Michigan Sheriff’s Office

Menominee (Michigan) Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Authorities remind the public that an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. They say Fredenburgh is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

