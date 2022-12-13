SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Suring Public School District has announced that all schools will be closed on Wednesday due to illness.

According to a Facebook post, Suring Superintendent Paul Orlich informed parents and guardians of his plans to close school, as over 32% of the student body is out on Tuesday with illness.

“After consulting with medical professionals, this is necessary to allow maintenance staff time to deep clean our facilities,” said Orlich.

Additionally, Orlich said this would allow those who are sick time to recuperate and increase the number of staff members who are available.

The elementary holiday concert will be held on Monday, December 19, at 2:00 p.m.

“I appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” concluded Orlich.

Just a few days ago, the Gillett School District also had to cancel classes due to staffing shortages and illness.

No further information was provided.