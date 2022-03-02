SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Suring School Board has placed Kelly Casper, the Superintendent, on paid administrative leave – indefinitely.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the board explained the change will be effective on Thursday, March 3.

Charges were recently filed against Casper related to the confinement of six female students with the Suring School District for an alleged strip search on Jan. 18.

Daily superintendent duties will be assigned to Michelle Pendl until the position is filled. Pendl is not licensed, so the board explained that any decision which requires a superintendent license will be passed to Wayne Sleeter, the President of the school board.

Sleeter read a statement put together by the board during the meeting. Excerpts are as follows:

“I want to begin by thanking you all for being here. I believe we can all agree that the situation that likely brought most of you here this evening is one that we all wish could have been avoided. But that you are here to voice your opinion I hope means that you believe that your voice matters and is important to this board. I believe I can speak on behalf of the board that your voice is important and while I know we all wish that what brought you here to the board meeting would have been something more positive, I am glad you have enough confidence in the board and our processes to show up tonight.

I believe I also speak for the board when I say this is easily the most difficult situation I have ever been involved with as a board member…

… So I know that it may seem like we are being tight-lipped, which I heard a lot tonight and previous meetings about this situation. That results in our need to conduct ourselves in the right way so we do not create a situation where we create new legal problems for this district…

… As this matter is now a criminal one, the board has placed Kelly Casper, who had been working most of this past week from home, on administrative leave. The board will continue to investigate to determine further action…”

The board said in the meeting they plan to send out a letter to families Thursday.

Effective Monday, March 21, Suring School will reopen campus for the kids in grades 10-12 who are in good standing. The board explained that the campus was originally closed to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.