Surplus food at Olive Garden in Appleton harvested for food pantries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Each day restaurants in our area prepare more food then they can serve. But at the Olive Garden that food does not go to waste and instead it is harvested to feed the hungry.

Inside the kitchen at the Olive Garden in Appleton food is prepared for the day ahead.

“We basically make all our soups fresh each day and our sauces. Lasagna is made fresh each day too,” said General Manager Joe Meola.

But Meola says sometimes, at the end of the day, there is surplus food. Food which now feeds the hungry through the Olive Garden Harvest Program.

“Basically it is taking our surplus of food that we have at the end of the night and giving it to food pantries,” Meola said.

Meola says 850 restaurants have participated in the program started in 2003, distributing roughly 40 million pounds of food to food pantries.

“They get desserts, they get lasagna, meat sauces, soups, all that good stuff,” Meola said.

“I personally hate seeing food go to waste, so it is really nice that we can harvest it and give it to people in need who are actually going to use it,” said Mercedes Marrero, an employee at the Appleton location.

Forty thousand pounds of food have been donated by the Appleton restaurant to nonprofits like the Hortonville Community Food Pantry, which picks up the items once a week to help feed 400 clients.

“Believe me, there are a lot of hungry people in the area,” said a pantry volunteer.

These pantry freezers are filled with donations which the operations manager is so thankful to have.

“One week a month that is one of our major items, because it has meat in it,” said James Garon.

“It goes out to the community and is able to feed the less fortunate,” said Meola. “This is one of the programs that I’m most proud of.”

A harvest of hope – feeding the hungry here in Northeast Wisconsin.

