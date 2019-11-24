Surprise homecoming in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The city of Appleton and the Trout Museum helped Christmas come a bit early for a family in Appleton on Saturday.

A Marine reservist made a covert trip back to Appleton; all to give his two young sons, Drake and Harvey, the holiday wish of a lifetime.

Sergeant Troy Nieland made a surprise homecoming after being deployed in Okinawa, Japan for seven months.

In that time Sgt. Nieland has missed some milestones with his kids but is thankful he’ll get spend time with his wife, Mary, and two sons, “you don’t realize how much you miss until you’re gone for that amount of time. When I left Harvey the younger one was babbling and now he can string full sentences.”

Sergeant Nieiland says he’ll spend the entire holiday season with his family in Little Chute