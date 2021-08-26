Surprise! Neenah P.D., Howard Fire Department awarded lifesaving equipment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Saving lives isn’t an easy task, but when you have the proper equipment and the support of an entire community behind you, it makes it all possible.

On Thursday morning, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies surprised two local agencies with special equipment to help these heroes continue saving lives within their communities.

“Each year, this grant is a chance for us to say thank you to our first responders for their tireless efforts to keep our communities safe,” said Tom Metcalfe, president — We Energies and WPS. “We’re proud to support these everyday heroes by providing them the essential tools they need to continue to perform at the highest level.”

According to WPS, the Howard Fire Department will be receiving a new automated external defibrillator (AED), while the Neenah Police Department will get new protective equipment for medical personnel to use during high-risk operations.

“This generous grant will equip one of our primary response vehicles with an AED to protect not only those we serve, but also our members, as cardiac events are the No. 1 cause of death for firefighters,” said Howard Fire Department Fire Chief Ed Janke. “Thank you again for showing your support for all first responders.”

The Howard and Neenah departments were chosen to receive life-saving equipment as part of the Rewarding Responders Grant program which, since its inception, has helped provide more than $500,000 to help more than 275 local agencies improve public safety across the state.

Other Northeast Wisconsin agencies receiving a grant this year include: