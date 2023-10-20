NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Surveillance video from an officer-involved shooting at a Neenah gas station has been released to the public.

The officer-involved shooting happened on August 2, 2023, where Nathan J. Briese, from Neenah, was the suspect in an undercover drug deal.

During the controlled purchase of drugs, undercover agents were informed that Briese had a firearm in his vehicle, which was later searched after the shooting.

After the controlled buy, Briese went into the gas station, where authorities planned on arresting him on probable cause from the controlled purchase.

When law enforcement went into the gas station to arrest Briese, he ran toward the back of the store near the coolers.

Briese reportedly “spun around quickly and pulled up his shirt in the front with one hand and that his other hand went toward his waist with his elbow flared out.” The law enforcement officer observed a gun in Briese’s waistband.

Authorities stated they felt Briese was going to kill them in the gas station, so they discharged their firearms, firing around two to three rounds.

Briese continued moving around the back of the gas station and quickly came around the corner with his hands near his waistband.

The authorities fired another two to three rounds at Briese, and Briese “crumpled to the floor.” First aid was rendered, and emergency services responded to the scene to transport Briese to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The law enforcement involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave per policy but have been acquitted of any wrongdoings by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.