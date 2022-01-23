Survey says: Packers have third saddest fans in NFL

General view of Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(WFRV) – Coming off the heels of the Packers’ devastating loss to the 49ers during Saturday night’s divisional playoff game, a report is revealing that the Green Bay Packers have the third saddest fan base in the league.

According to an online sports analytics company, Lineups.com, after surveying 2,008 NFL fans across the country, the Green Bay Packers were found to have the third saddest fan base, just behind the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots.

What this means is that fans of these three teams are more likely to cry over their team’s performances.

Additionally, the survey revealed that nationwide, the top two reasons fans reported having cried during a football game was because either their team lost a game or won the Superbowl.

The report shared that 49 percent of fans have cried when their team has lost a game while 36 percent of fans have cried when their team has won a Superbowl.

And some Packers fans may have been part of that 49 percent on Saturday night after the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Packers out of the playoffs in an ending many did not see coming. For more on that story, click here.