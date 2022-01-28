Survey: Wisconsinites among most likely to develop ‘Cola Cavities’ during pandemic

(WFRV) – Wisconsinites are among the most likely to have developed ‘Cola Cavities’ since the start of the pandemic, a new survey reveals.

A recent nationwide survey conducted by NexstSmileDental.com, a leading online resource for information on dentures, discovered that the pandemic has helped Wisconsinites develop bad dental hygiene habits that can cause harm to their dental health.

According to NextSmileDental.com, they surveyed 5,400 respondents and discovered that 62 percent of Wisconsinites admitted to having delayed their dental check-ups over the pandemic due to the worry of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Moreover, the survey also revealed that 70 percent of people said they’ve also increased their consumption of sugary drinks since the start of the pandemic.

After combining the results, researchers concluded that Wisconsinites are among the most likely to have developed ‘Cola Cavities’ or ‘Mountain Dew Mouth’ since the start of the pandemic.

The terms ‘Cola Cavities’ or ‘Mountain Dew Mouth’ refer to tooth decay caused by the frequent consumption of soft or sugary drinks.

According to experts, soft drinks usually contain around 11 teaspoons of sugar per 12-fluid ounce while also containing citric acid, which adds another risk to the teeth. This combination can reportedly weaken tooth enamel and encourage the growth of mouth bacteria causing serious damage.

Those wanting to avoid “Cola Cavities” or “Mountain Dew Mouth” are advised to have regular dental check-ups and engage in the following practices: