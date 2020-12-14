Surviving the darkness of suicide

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) As coronavirus numbers continue to grow this year continues to be especially tough for many both emotionally and mentally.

One local man sharing his very powerful story of survival from the grips of suicide.

“I thought the easiest way out was attempt suicide or at least think about suicide,” says Nathan Selle. “I had problems focusing on my new job and about that same time I lost a friend to suicide so I had a lot of problems focusing and I didn’t know to handle that.”

During this pandemic Nathan Selle along with many others have or have thought about taking their lives.

Cindy Reffke, with Prevent Suicide Fox Cities, says, “I think suicidal thoughts and attempts perhaps are up during the COVID-19 timeframe. For some folks, the holidays are very difficult, and or there’s been a sadness in their life around the holidays. Maybe they’re alone and isolated and with COVID-19 we all are experiencing that isolation.”

Selle says, “It was just a snowball that grew. Day after day week after week. I thought about which way I was going to attempt. I just took the whole world and just shut it all out and that’s all I thought about. I quit eating. I couldn’t sleep and just one day decided today i’m going to do it.”

Nathan’s story didn’t end that day because he reached out for help.

Selle recounts, “If it wasn’t for my friend, I would have walked out of work that day found the bridge that was calling my name and I would have jumped. I would not be here to share this story.”

Mental health is such a widespread issue, it’s even caught the Governer Ever’s attention.

We also know that for so many Wisconsinites the holiday season can be a difficult time of year even under normal circumstances but this year has been especially difficult so its important that we all take care of our mental and emotional well-being. Governor Tony Evers – COVID 19 Briefing 11 24 20

During this pandemic, mental health counselors say online tools can be crucial in preventing suicide.

Reffke says, “We have such wonderful technology that we didn’t have twenty years ago. We have Zoom. We have Facetime. We have different ways of reaching out to someone. We may be lonely but we’re not alone.”

In the these hard times, a good old-fashioned visit with a friend might help save a life.

Selle says, “Reaching out and getting the help that you need cause that’s the only way you’re going to prevent yourself from taking the other route… Everybody has a reason to live.”

If you need help — you can text the Hopeline 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 a live person is available for help.

