Survivor runs marathon to raise domestic violence awareness

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday morning, Jennifer Chaudior set out from her Green Bay home to run 26 miles.

“I’m going to this crazy decked out cart and run through the City of Green Bay, probably out to Ashwaubenon and De Pere, covering 26 miles, a marathon for domestic violence awareness,” she said.

These are the latest miles of Jennifer’s journey.

“I started running when I was at the age [of] 30,” she said, “to cope with the abuse I was dealing with.”

Jennifer continued on to explain that her running gave her the confidence to leave the abusive relationship she had been in.

Now, she ‘s using her strides to help pay it forward with her annual marathon.

“This is really healing for me,” Jennifer said, “when I can use my past experiences and turn them around from something bad to do something good.”

The shopping cart she pushed was not just for looks.

In it, Jennifer collects donations for Golden House on her yearly run.

“The mission of Golden house is to provide safety and support for victims of domestic violence,” Tonya Dedering, Executive Director for Golden House said. “It means a lot to Golden House to have friends like Jennifer doing the work that she’s doing to raise awareness to the cause.”

Along with donations, Jennifer collects the names of others impacted by domestic violence, written in marker on her arms.

Those names are meant as reminders, just like her outfit, a WonderWoman costume.

“I want women to know that we are all WonderWoman,” she said. “We are all WonderWomen and we can leave these situations.”

That’s the mission behind the 26 miles.

“If one person can leave a domestic violence situation because I went out and ran with a cart, that would make me happy,” Jennifer said.

