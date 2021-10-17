GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Survivors, supporters & patients make ‘Strides Against Breast Cancer’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Heritage Hill in Green Bay was a sea of pink on Saturday as survivors and supporters were out Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Local 5’s very own Lisa Malak emceed the event held at Heritage Hill State Park. Last year, the event was held virtual and this year organizers say there were perks for being in-person.

“All the funds that are raised through our breast cancer walks are directly put in for cancer research and it gets the community out and you know active. We all know that with everything that’s been going on a lot of people are looking forward to getting back to somewhat of a normal event,” shared Senior Community Manage Heather Krawinkle.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer also supported local breast cancer patients by providing a variety of helpful services.

Trending Stories

