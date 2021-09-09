Sushi, baked goods, and cats coming to Bellevue in a mixed-use building

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) — Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary has recently expanded its downtown Green Bay location.

“We just added another 4,000 square feet onto our Broadway location,” founder Elizabeth Feldhausen explains.

Their newest venture stretches far beyond that square footage into the Village of Bellevue.

“Safe Haven will be part of that building,” says Feldhausen. “We’ll be right in the middle, and then we’ll have a bakery on one side of us, and then the sushi bar on the other side. The walls will be glass.”

Glass walls will allow visitors to either of the businesses to watch the adoptable cats play while enjoying their sushi or pastries.

“They’re able to go into the cat sanctuary to adopt the cats or get to know the cats,” Feldhausen adds.

A salon and pet-friendly apartments are also a part of the plan.

It’s a unique setup that Feldhausen and her team are prepared to build from the ground up.

“We finally found a plot of land that we really liked the location and was within our budget,” she says.

That plot of land is located on Hoffman Road in the Village of Bellevue.

“It fits in, I think with what the village is hoping for,” Interim Village Administrator and Director of Community Development Andrew Vissers explains, “maximum use of property. Creating more of that mixed-use element, where you combine residential and commercial.”

The building will be the first of its kind in Bellevue.

“They did need a zoning amendment to allow for those components to work together,” adds Visser.

That amendment was approved by the village board Wednesday night in a 5-0 vote.

Next up for the development is site plan approval.

Village officials say they expect construction to begin in 2022.

“Safe Haven comes with a reputation,” Vissers said when asked why the village decided to accept the proposal. “They have a track record of success, and hopefully this venture can only add to that success.”