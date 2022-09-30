LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.

The suspect’s vehicle was seen as it was leaving the area. A police chase happened after the authorities tried to pull the vehicle over. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the incident.

Tire deflation devices were used to disable the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was only identified as a 22-year-old.

Multiple items were found inside the vehicle that was confirmed to be stolen from the construction site. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional information was provided.