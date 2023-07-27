GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One suspect has been arrested and one person is injured following a standoff with police in Green Bay Wednesday evening.

Authorities tell Local Five that the Green Bay Police Department, the SWAT team, and the Crisis Negotiation team responded around 5:30 p.m. to a house on the 1500 block of North Irwin Street after reports of a suspect armed with a knife entering someone’s home.

After hours of negotiation, the suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officials tell Local Five that one victim in the home was injured with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.

No other details are being provided at this time. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.