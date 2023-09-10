BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southwestern Wisconsin arrested a man at a local grill and pub multiple hours after he was reportedly seen at a closed Walmart, armed with a knife, taking merchandise.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware of a man, later identified as Lynxville resident Edward Strand Jr., who was allegedly taking merchandise from a Walmart in Bridgeport around 1:30 a.m. on August 26.

A contractor, who was in the closed Walmart at the time of the incident, confronted Strand Jr. who was reportedly wearing a face mask while loading merchandise into a shopping cart.

When confronted by the contractor, Strand Jr. allegedly pointed a knife at them before fleeing from the store with the merchandise.

Deputies say Strand Jr. fled into thick vegetation and swampy terrain where the shopping cart and some merchandise were abandoned.

A drone and K9 units were used to try and find Strand Jr., however, only evidence and the stolen merchandise were found. Strand Jr.’s vehicle was also found near the Walmart.

Later that day, around 4:50 p.m., Strand Jr. was spotted at Buckhorn Grill and Pub in Prairie du Chien. When Strand Jr. noticed authorities, he allegedly armed himself with a knife and left through a back door.

Strand was taken into custody after surrendering and was taken to the Crawford County Jail on charges of Robbery, Burglary, Retail Theft (Exceeding $500), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Threats to Law Enforcement, Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor, and Bail Jumping-Felony.