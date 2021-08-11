Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Appleton liquor store

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is arrested after an armed robbery at a liquor store in Appleton.

The Appleton Police responded to Memorial Liquor on South Memorial Drive around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found an employee that had non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by the suspect who was armed with a handgun. During that time, the handgun was fired, however, no one was hit by the round.

Police found the suspect leaving the area and took him into custody. 30-year-old Kyle Peebles of Appleton was arrested and taken to the Outagamie County Jail on charges of Armed Robbery, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Substantial Battery, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Disorder Conduct and two counts of Felony Bail Jumping.