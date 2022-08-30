TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect in Two Rivers is facing eight charges after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and demanding money.

The Two Rivers Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an armed robbery arrest. On the evening of August 28, a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and demanded money.

This reportedly happened at an east side residence in Two Rivers. The suspect fled before police arrived.

However, the suspect was found shortly later at a residence on the south side of Two Rivers. He was taken into custody and sent to the Manitowoc County Jail.

The handgun believed to be used during the robbery was found.

Officials say the suspect is charged with the following:

Robbery-Threat of Force

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotic Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping

The incident was described as ‘isolated’, and there is no danger to the public. Those who have additional information about the incident are asked to contact the Two Rivers Police Department.

No additional details were provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.