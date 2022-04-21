EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin police officer had multiple injuries after getting kneed and bicycle kicked by an intoxicated suspect who would not get into a squad car.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, on April 18 officers were sent to a residence for a report of a domestic disturbance. 34-year-old Steven Bruns was at his ex-girlfriend’s residence and was refusing to leave.

Officials say that Bruns was intoxicated and he had a warrant out of Minnesota. He reportedly refused to cooperate with officers and had to be escorted to the squad car.

When an officer was trying to get him into the car, Bruns allegedly started to knee and kick the officer in the groin. The officer fell forward into the car and Bruns then reportedly started to bicycle kick the officer in the face.

The officer was described as disoriented and bleeding when he tried to use his taser but was unsuccessful. Eventually, Bruns was secured in the squad car.

Bruns was charged with the following:

Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer

Resisting an Officer Causing Substantial Bodily Harm to Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Bail Jumping – Misdemeanor

The officer suffered a broken nose, concussion and an injury to his eye socket. A different officer was also injured during the incident, as they reportedly injured their hand.

Court records show that Bruns is scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on April 21. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.