MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One suspect is in jail and one person is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to a release, the Manitowoc Police Department says it responded at 2:12 a.m. to reports of someone bleeding in the 800 block of Buffalo Street.

Officers say they immediately went to the area and were able to locate someone who appeared to have been stabbed.

Officers started life-saving procedures until Manitowoc EMS could arrive on the scene and transfer the victim to the hospital.

Police say the victim is in stable condition at this time. They also state that a suspect was eventually identified and arrested.

Officers report that the suspect has been taken to jail on charges relating to the stabbing and that the public is in no danger.

The 800 block of Buffalo Street was blocked off for several hours for the initial investigation. Despite the arrest made, authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.