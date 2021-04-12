Suspect arrested after stabbing two people in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was arrested after stabbing two people in Reedsville, and then fleeing to Green Bay.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on April 11 around 3:00 p.m. deputies responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Menasha Street for two individuals who were stabbed with a knife. Early information was that the suspect had fled the scene and was likely heading to the area of Green Bay.

Authorities say the suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo from Reedsville. Sanchez-Delgadillo arrived at the residence to meet with the two victims, one of them was known to him. The two victims were a 25-year-old man from Brillion and a 26-year-old woman from Reedsville.

Sanchez-Delgadillo reportedly knew the man from Brillion and after Sanchez-Delgadillo became upset he reportedly used a pocket knife to stab both individuals. The male had three stab wounds and the female had one stab wound, according to authorities.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and both are in stable condition.

Sanchez-Delgadillo was detained by Green Bay Police Department Officers and was transported to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office. Sanchez-Delgadillo was arrested for two counts of Substantial Battery and additional charges are being considered, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no further information being released at this time. Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.