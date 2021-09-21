Suspect arrested and charged in explosive device investigation in Upper Michigan

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has been arrested and faces individual charges related to explosive devices found in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan County on Thursday of last week.

In a statement from FBI Special Agent in Charge, Timothy Waters, the FBI and Michigan State Police arrested the suspect on Monday night. Until the person appears before a judge, their identity is not being released.

According to Special Agent in Charge Waters, the investigation used the collaborative efforts of special agents, intelligence analysts, troopers, deputies, and officers from the FBI, Michigan State Police, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyboygan Police Department, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, Sault Ste. Marie tribal Police, The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, and the ATF.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

