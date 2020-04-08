Suspect arrested for multiple car break-ins in Luxemburg, Kewaunee

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly entering multiple vehicles in the Village of Luxemburg and the City of Kewaunee.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a theft from a motor vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller told dispatch that a suspect had broken a window in her vehicle to gain access and that the suspect had just left the scene.

Kewaunee County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene quickly and were able to detain the suspect a short time later.

According to authorities, the suspect admitted to entering multiple vehicles throughout Luxemburg and Kewaunee. Numerous stolen items were recovered.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation and charges will be referred to the Kewaunee County District Attorney’s Office.