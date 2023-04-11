APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect who had felony warrants through Marinette County was arrested on Monday in Appleton.

According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Brady Timothy Peeters was arrested in Appleton with assistance from US Marshals, the Appleton Police Department, and the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office.

Peeters had multiple felony warrants through Marinette County for what appears to be drug-related incidents. Authorities say he has been avoiding the law since September of 2021 for his remaining open cases.

No other details are available.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.