Suspect arrested in Manitowoc homicide

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the City, Thursday, the 20th.

Manitowoc Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Marshall Street around 8:30 p.m. for a complaint of a man being stabbed.

When they arrived, a 32-year-old Manitowoc man was found outside a residence – he was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 40-year-old Craig Hotlz was taken to the Manitowoc County Jail where he is being held for one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Shift Commander at (920)686-6551 or Detective McGinty at (920)686-6583.

