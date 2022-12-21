SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.

According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.

Preliminary investigations show that a white male entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded the clerk give over cash. After obtaining the money, he fled the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of this armed robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height, possibly in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing a black beanie-style hat with some hair protruding, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

He had light facial hair and either a tattoo or a mark on the left side of his face.

If anyone has information about this incident or can assist with identifying the suspect, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story.