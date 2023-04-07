FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody after he barricaded himself in a garage.

According to a release, around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the 100 block of Central Avenue for a civil complaint.

While investigating, officers saw a 41-year-old Fond du Lac resident who had a felony warrant enter a detached garage and barricade himself inside.

The suspect refused to exit the garage, and officers had to force their way in, all while utilizing a drone to locate the man hiding inside. Officers then negotiated with the suspect for nearly an hour before the man finally exited the garage and was taken into custody.

The 41-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of felony bail jumping, resisting, and the felony warrant and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.