WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Suspect burglarizes Clintonville Golf Course, leaves cash register on the course

Local News

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville Riverside Golf Course was burglarized in early June, and authorities believe that the suspect may have burglarized other courses in Wisconsin.

According to the Clintonville Police Department, on June 2 around 3:30 a.m., a suspect entered the bar area and pro shop through a side crank-out window. The suspect burglarized gaming machines and took cash.

Authorities say that alcohol and other items did not appear to be of interest to the suspect. The suspect was seen wearing a zip-up hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask and gloves.

The suspect tried to break open the cash register with a crowbar but was unsuccessful and removed the register entirely. The register was later found on the golf course.

Video footage, shoe impressions and possible DNA evidence have been collected by the Clintonville Police Department.

There has been information that other golf courses in Wisconsin have been burglarized with some similar information.

If anyone has information regarding the case, they are asked to call 715-823-3117.

