Suspect burglarizes two Brown County bars on same day

(WFRV) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 3 a suspect broke into two bars in Brown County and even allegedly took money from donation jars.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect burglarized Wouter’s Front Bar and Grill as well as Buck’s Bar and Grill. Wouter’s is in Suamico while Buck’s is in Pulaski.

Buck’s Bar and Grill tell Local 5 that the suspect took money from the donation jars that were on the bar. The suspect reportedly did no property damage while inside Buck’s Bar and Grill.

In the video, the suspect appears to linger behind the bar and looks to have rummaged through a few items near the register. Video of the suspect can be viewed below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4227.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

