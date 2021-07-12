WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Suspect burns sign & damages asphalt, Green Lake Co. Sheriff asks public’s help

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARKESAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information regarding an incident where a resident’s traffic sign was burned down and damaged the asphalt.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on July 11 around 12:30 a.m. a traffic sign, that was owned by a resident, was set on fire. The incident not only destroyed the sign but also reportedly damaged the asphalt.

The incident happened on Lakeshore Drive near Reilly’s Pub in Markesan.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 1-800-438-8436 or email getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us tipsters are eligible for rewards.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win

WBCA All Star Classic

11-On Tournament

Timber Rattlers feeling the love

Gamblers President reacts to Cooper's second Stanley Cup