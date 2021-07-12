Suspect burns sign & damages asphalt, Green Lake Co. Sheriff asks public’s help

MARKESAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information regarding an incident where a resident’s traffic sign was burned down and damaged the asphalt.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on July 11 around 12:30 a.m. a traffic sign, that was owned by a resident, was set on fire. The incident not only destroyed the sign but also reportedly damaged the asphalt.

The incident happened on Lakeshore Drive near Reilly’s Pub in Markesan.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 1-800-438-8436 or email getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us tipsters are eligible for rewards.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as information is released.