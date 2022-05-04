GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is accused of damaging multiple buildings and a ‘large’ vehicle in Green Bay, and the police are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, during the evening hours of April 5, a suspect reportedly damaged property on the east side of Green Bay. The incident happened in the area of the 1300 block of Reber Street and the 1100 block of North Baird Street.

Authorities say that the damage was to multiple buildings and a ‘large’ vehicle. In the photos, a suspect is standing next to a dumpster and appears to have spray-painted it. The damage was reportedly in the ‘several of thousands’ of dollars.

Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3208. Those who want to remain anonymous and possibly get a cash reward can call 920-432-7867.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.