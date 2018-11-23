Update: Suspect sentenced in hit-and-runs and kinapping last year

WEDNESDAY, 11/27/19 5:35 p.m.

The man that reportedly stole a two vehicles, one of them with a 13-year-old girl and a rifle inside has been sentenced in Outagamie County.

Jonathon Harper was charged with six years in prison with four years of extended supervision.

Suspect Charged Following Rampage Involving Hit-and-Runs and Kidnapping

A suspect is charged with Kidnapping, Reckless endangerment and multiple counts of Vehicle Theft after an overnight Rampage in Outagamie County.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday night, deputies from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle rammed the back of an airport public safety truck on state highway 96 in the Town of Greenville. The suspect then reportedly stole a truck at the scene with a 13-year-old girl and a rifle inside.

Luckily, the girl was found safe minutes later at a nearby gas station. She helped officials locate the suspect through her “Find My Phone” app in the Town of Dale.

Meanwhile, another hit-and-run accident matching the description of the stolen truck was reported in the Medina area. The suspect tried to elude authorities with the truck, but was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies later learned that earlier in the night that the suspect had intentionally driven a third vehicle into a house, causing injury to the homeowner. Deputies believe drug use was a factor in the incident.

For more more details on this case attached is a press release on the incident from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.