RUDOLPH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wood County are investigating an armed where a suspect was able to steal an undetermined amount of cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, on February 12 around 8:30 p.m., a person went into The Food Tree Convenience Store in the Township of Rudolph. Authorities say the suspect demanded cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes from the clerk.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before law enforcement arrived. It is mentioned that the suspect had an ‘undetermined’ amount of cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

In the picture posted by the sheriff’s office, the suspect appears to have a gun in hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call 715-421-8700. Authorities did say this was an armed robbery.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.