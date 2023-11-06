MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County have been able to form a suspect description based on interviews after an apparent shooting over the weekend.

The Manitowoc Police Department says that the suspect is described as an African-American male who is between 5’9″ and 6’0″ in height.

The suspect appears to be in his 30s with a slim build. He is reportedly clean-shaven with short black hair and was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Police say the suspect may have facial injuries as a result of the altercation with the victim. The suspect also displayed a handgun. Eye-witnesses say that the suspect fled the area on foot after the alleged shooting.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident was not a random act and the victim was specifically targeted.

Manitowoc Police Department is actively investigating this incident and is seeking any additional information.

Those with details on the robbery and attempted homicide are asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could become eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.