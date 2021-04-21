WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Suspect evades deputies in field, later arrested with help of On-Star

KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office chased a suspect for about eight miles in Kingston and was later arrested in an A & W parking lot.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says, on Monday, April 19, around 8:15 p.m., they received a 911 call regarding the welfare of Shawn Wheeler. A deputy made contact with Wheeler on the road, but Wheeler refused to stop.

Wheeler then left the location in a 2016 Chevrolet truck and the deputy reportedly knew that a warrant had been issued for Wheeler’s arrest. A pursuit happened for about eight miles through Kingston and Salemville. Wheeler entered a field and eventually evaded the deputy.

For around 30 minutes Wheeler’s location was unknown, but the owners of the vehicle worked with On-Star to report the vehicle stolen. On-Star was able to shut down the vehicle when it was located in Waupun, according to authorities.

Officers and deputies responded to the A & W parking lot where Wheeler eventually surrendered without incident.

Wheeler was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

