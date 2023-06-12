WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – What started off as a simple crash turned into an arrest in southern Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

According to a Facebook post, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at around 6:30 p.m., the Watertown Police Department was sent to the 300 block of Dewey Avenue for a hit-and-run complaint.

The suspect vehicle allegedly returned to the area while officers were on the scene. After officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, they took off, and a short pursuit ensued until officers terminated the chase for safety concerns.

The suspect vehicle was located shortly after near the intersection of North Maple Street and Jones Street. Witnesses observed the suspect running northwest from his vehicle. That is when the Watertown Police Department set up a perimeter and deployed K9 units to search for the suspect.

Additional officers were made at the suspect vehicle owner’s residence, located in the 500 block of North Montgomery Street. The registered owner denied being involved in the incident but provided police with a name and a description of the person allegedly involved.

Surveillance video confirmed this, showing the same person as described by the witness fleeing from the vehicle, specifically wearing blue shorts, a pink shirt, green shoes, and rainbow knee-high socks.

While continuing to investigate the incident at North Montgomery Street, the suspect returned and climbed the roof of the residence.

Officers surrounded the suspect and attempted to negotiate with the individual. However, the suspect fell off the roof, suffering injuries. The officers rendered aid until emergency personnel arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital.

Police say that the suspect will be facing charges of eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No additional details were provided by the Watertown Police Department. Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released concerning this incident.