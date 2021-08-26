LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Suspect flees after shooting incident in Luxemburg, taken into custody in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody in Green Bay following a shooting incident in Luxemburg.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, on August 26 around 1:00 a.m., authorities responded to a disturbance that involved known individuals in Luxemburg. During the disturbance, a firearm was reportedly displayed and was subsequently fired.

There were no injuries reported, and the alleged suspect fled the scene.

About 18 miles away, in Green Bay, a Green Bay man was taken into custody after he was identified as the suspect. The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.

The Green Bay Police Department helped with the investigation and taking the suspect in custody.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities say there is no threat to the community.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

