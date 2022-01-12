GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Suspect flees from officers in Ashwaubenon, taken to hospital for possibly swallowing drugs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One officer was injured after a man tried to run away from authorities in Ashwaubenon, but was later arrested and is now facing multiple charges.

According to authorities, on Jan. 11 drug investigators were trying to stop a suspect when he started to flee. Following a short pursuit, he ended up crashing into a drug investigator’s vehicle.

One officer reportedly has minor injuries and was checked out of the hospital. The suspect, 42-year-old Juan Carols Pedroza, was taken to the hospital for possibly swallowing narcotics.

Pedroza is facing multiple charges including:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possess Drug Paraphernalia
  • 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
  • Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer
  • Bail Jumping-Felony
  • Maintain Drug Trafficking Place

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.

