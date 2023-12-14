GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Investigators assisted in the arrest of a suspect from an incident in Appleton back in November on Thursday in Green Bay, where the suspect was found with a semi-automatic handgun during his arrest.

A release from the Appleton Police Department states that Joseph Ware was arrested in Green Bay on December 14. Ware was the suspect from a welfare check that prompted a Special Weapons and Tactics Team deployment on November 16 on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton.

Ware was arrested with assistance from the United States Marshal Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday afternoon. Authorities say that Ware was reportedly found to have a semi-automatic handgun during his arrest.

Ware is being held at the Brown County Jail on multiple felony warrants through the Department of Corrections, Winnebago County, and Outagamie County.

Any additional information related to this incident can be reported through the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5540, or through APDTips@appleton.org.